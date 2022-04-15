Lawan constitutes 13-member ad-hoc panel to investigate crude oil theft

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, constituted a 13-member ad-hoc committee to investigate oil theft in Nigeria and its impact on petroleum production and oil revenues. Lawan announced the composition of the panel on the floor of the Senate during plenary session. Making the announcement, he named Senator Bassey Albert Akpan as the chairman of the committee. Other members of the panel include Senators Yusuf A. Yusuf, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Kabiru Gaya, Mohammed Adamu Aliero, George Thompson Sekibo and Gabriel Suswam. Others are Senators Kashim Shettima, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Stella Oduah, Sani Musa and Ibrahim Gobir. The ad hoc committee was given one month to conclude work on investigations and report back to the Chamber in plenary.

