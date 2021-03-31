Lawan debunks canvassing for President’s term extension

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday debunked a trending story in some sections of the media that he was canvassing for tenure extension for President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the report as false and mischievous. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, the Office of the President of the Senate, said that it noted a tweet by one Cmr Mayor, attributing a fabricated statement to Lawan. The statement, however, posited that the tweet was first circulated two years ago, 27th March, 2019, to be precise, expressing concerns that the report resurfaced and was currently trending.

The statement reads in part: “In the mischievous tweet, the Senate President was quoted as saying he “won’t mind a constitutional amendment to allow unlimited term of office for President if President Buhari wishes to remain in office beyond 2023. “Our initial reaction was to ignore the ignoble mischief, especially since it is not new, having been posted two years ago on 27 March 2019. “But because the tweet has been trending again on social media, it becomes necessary to issue a formal rebuttal of its purport.

We therefore say categorically that the Senate President has never made any such statement, before or after 2019. “The old tweet which was entirely the handiwork of mischief makers and it is now being circulated again on social media by purveyors of fake news.” Continuing he noted; “The 1999 Constitution has a firm position on the tenure of the President that reflects the popular stand of Nigerians. “Section 137(1)b states as follow: A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if (b) he has been elected to such Office at any two previous elections. “The Senate President has never found anything wrong in that provision of the constitution and has always stood firmly by it.”

