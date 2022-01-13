News Top Stories

Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation. This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would top the legislative agenda of the two Chambers of the National Assembly in 2022, assuring that all these goals would be achieved through effective oversight. He recalled the recent aggravated killings in Zamfara and other parts of the country, bemoaning the unquantifiable number of human lives and property being lost on a daily basis.

Lawan made these statements while addressing journalists at his 63 birthday celebration at the Maitama GuestHouseof the President of the Senate, saying that the situation of insecurity was pathetic and not too good for the country. His words: “That takes me to the challenge for the National Assembly, particularly the Senate in 2022. So far, we have done over 90 percent of what we set for ourselves in our legislative agenda, but because the country and people are dynamic, we have so many other things to do. “Today, the security situation still begs for more attention.

Wewillgivealotof attention to the security situation. We have appropriated about a trillion for our security agencies and armed forces, now it is for members of the NationalAssemblytoensure thattheprocurementprocess by the armed forces is transparent and everybody there is accountable. “[And] of course, we should do oversight as much as possible for the welfare of our soldiers and security personnel. They need tocontinuously be motivated.” The President of the Senate noted that the Upper Chamber would also in the first-quarterof thisyearfocus on addressing the challenges of revenue generation, collection and remittance to shore up earnings by the Federal Government.

 

Our Reporters

