Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria

*Says security, improved revenue tops NASS legislative agenda in 2022

Chukwu David, Abuja

Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation.

This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would top the legislative agenda of the two Chambers of the National Assembly in 2022, assuring that all these goals would be achieved through effective oversight.

He recalled the recent aggravated killings in Zamfara and other parts of the country, bemoaning the unquantifiable number of human lives and property being lost on a daily basis.

Lawan made these statements while addressing journalists at his 63 birthday celebration at the Maitama Guest House of the President of the Senate, saying that the situation of insecurity was pathetic and not too good for the country.

His words: “That takes me to the challenge for the National Assembly, particularly the Senate in 2022. So far, we have done over 90 percent of what we set for ourselves in our legislative agenda, but because the country and people are dynamic, we have so many other things to do.

“Today, the security situation still begs for more attention. We will give a lot of attention to the security situation. We have appropriated about a trillion for our security agencies and armed forces, now it is for members of the National Assembly to ensure that the procurement process by the armed forces is transparent and everybody there is accountable.

“[And] of course, we should do oversight as much as possible for the welfare of our soldiers and security personnel. They need to continuously be motivated.”

The President of the Senate noted that the Upper Chamber would also in the first-quarter of this year focus on addressing the challenges of revenue generation, collection and remittance to shore up earnings by the Federal Government.

According to him, an improvement to the country’s revenue figures would reduce Nigeria’s dependence on external borrowings for the execution of capital projects captured in the national budget.

“We still have a huge responsibility, and, in fact, it is something that we wanted to do last year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic we couldn’t do so. This year, by the grace of God, we are going to resuscitate that plan, and it is to keep and maintain focus on revenue generation, collection and remittance.

“Our revenue to GDP ratio is very low, and the economists will tell you Nigeria’s problem is not debt but revenue. So, if that is the case, it means those of us in government must focus on dealing with the challenges of revenue generation, revenue collection and remittance.

“This year, we are going to have engagements with the revenue generating agencies such as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Customs and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and so on, on a quarterly basis, to have their targets set for them, and we want them to come and brief us on their performance every quarter.”

Lawan said that Nigerians would remember the Ninth Assembly under his leadership for its outstanding legislative achievements after the end of its lifespan in June 2023.

