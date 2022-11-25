News Top Stories

Lawan: Educating girl child better than women empowerment

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, asserted that educating the girl child was far better than empowering women, saying that education was the best form of empowerment in life. Lawan, who made the assertion in Abuja, called for education of the girl child at the quiz competition held at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly, saying the best form of empowerment for women was educating the girl child.

This was as Top Faith International Secondary School, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State, won the 7th Edition of the annual quiz competition among Secondary Schools across the six geo-political zones organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS). He argued that an educated girl child, would hardly be vulnerable at the stage of womanhood for the type of women empowerment programmes being carried out in the country today at various levels.

 

