Lawan: Education is a priority

Leadership is all about service to the people in order to create an environment for sustained development. A good leader must be armed with necessary skills not only to stem the crisis, he should strive to empower the polity strategically. Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has identified education as one sure way of stabilising the environment which will create opportunities for a sane and robust economy. Senator Lawan, who is seeking election to the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is passionate about education. He is worried about the legion of Out of School Children roaming the streets as much as he is disturbed by thousands of jobless graduates idling away. Education, of course, is the primary constituency of the Senate President. After earning a degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri in 1984, his first job was Education Officer in the old Borno State.

Lawan hails from Gashua in Yobe State and represents Yobe North Senatorial District but he acts on the larger picture, always advocating a better Nigeria. This is one man who sleeps and wakes up thinking about the challenges facing education in Nigeria, from children plying the streets to students staying at home because of incessant ASUU strikes. Lawan has a soft spot for ASUU, having been a member between 1987 and 1997 when he lectured at the University of Maiduguri. He had upgraded his profile with a Masters in Remote Sensing from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and doctorate in Remote Sensing/GIS from Cranfield University.

He is pained that because of dwindling revenue accruing to the Federal Government, it has become difficult for a compromise to be achieved with striking university teachers. While calling for understanding, Lawan believes there will be resolution of mutual benefit at the end. Lawan is also having sleepless nights over rising insecurity. And one sure way of tackling this is to take children to schools instead of forests. Education has a way of liberating the mind and also empowering young people. Long before many compatriots knew it, Lawan foresaw the crisis between farmers and herders.

In 2009, as Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, he sponsored the Desertification Control Commission Bill. Senator Lawan rose against the proposed Kafin Zaki Dam stressing that Tiga Dam and Challawa Gorge Dam had affected water flow negatively thereby leaving River Jama’are as the sole source of water in the Yobe River. Lawan’s reasoning was that the dams brought poverty, increased desert encroachment and conflicts between farmers and herders. As member, House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007, he served variously as Chairman, Committees on Agriculture and Education. Lawan knows that Nigeria cannot depend on oil while expecting the economy to turn around. This is the same country of groundnut pyramids, Cocoa House and palm oil plantations. “We have to diversify the economy. Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

It is therefore proper for us to look at other sectors that can push things up. We must pay more attention to agriculture especially,” Lawan said. The Senate President believes that with education, the problem of insecurity will be half solved.

The streets will be free of children and hapless citizens to be recruited for gun fights. And that will boost the economy as investors warm themselves back to the country. Senator Ahmad Lawan has been in the National Assembly since 1999. He is loaded with experience not just as a leader; he is also a teacher. He is at home in all parts of the Federation. If you do not find him commissioning projects in the South- East, he is down South-West, dialoguing with governors. At this time in our political development, the country needs a Bridge Builder, a compassionate servant leader, with a progressively consistent political ideology, a grassroots mobiliser whose blueprint is all about a greater Nigeria with sound economy and effective security architecture. That man is Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

Ekeoma is the spokesperson for the Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organisation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...