Lawan eulogises Albert at thanksgiving

Senate President Senator Ahmed lawan has eulogised the Senator representing Akwa ibom North East for his landmark projects executed across his constituency for the benefit of his constituents. Lawan stated this in Uyo Akwa Ibom State on Saturday during the Senator Akpan’s thanksgiving service and inauguration of the multipurpose sports/civic center facilitated by the Senator. The multipurpose sport/civic center which sits on a 1.5 hectares of land boasts of facilities such as standard football pitch, ICT center, medical facility, shopping mall and other indoor sports facilities. ”We thank God for Senator Albert for what he has done today for his people. This multipurpose facility which is not only for sports but for educational purposes shows that members of the National Assembly take care of their constituents. I’m proud of the three senators from this state. Albert has made an indelible mark on the sands of history and my heart. He is not interested in party politics when the development of the country is involved”.’ Lawan who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel’s developmental strides in the state urged him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said:” Even though we are not in the same political party, we are waiting for you to team up with us to develop Nigeria because you are a champion and we are not ashamed to say it”. Earlier in his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel said he is proud of Senator Bassey Albert’s performance in the Senate. ”I want to sincerely thank Senator Albert Akpan for facilitating the building of this multipurpose sports/civic center, especially the ICT center. I call on all Akwa ibomites to make adequate use of these facilities for self enhancement and development”. Governor Emmanuel warns against the abuse or vandalization of the facility which he said has been dedicated to Almighty God.

