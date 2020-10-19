Lawan, Gbaja beg youths, call for protests’ cessation

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to discuss the lingering #EndSARS protests. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Lawan called for an end to the protests in order to allow the government addresses the five-point demand of the protesting youths.

Noting that the protests have gone on for over 10 days, the Senate President said the protesters have expressed their legitimate rights and that the government has listened and shown the determination to address their five-point demands. According to him, the leadership of the National Assembly told Buhari that they would be ready to help in dousing the tension that has enveloped the land by providing legislative intervention where needed. Lawan said: “Where the executive role is expected, we are sure that the executive will also expedite action and we will be watching to ensure that such demands are properly met.

“It is also very critical at this point to mention this: since the protests have taken place and the issues have been accepted, the time has come for the protests to stop because government needs to have sufficient time and conducive environment to implement the demands of the protesters.

“We also need to have our economy to continue to go on. When you try to stop people from engaging in their lawful activities, closing roads to markets and other economic places, such will distract the country’s economy and that is not the best way to go. “If the issues have not been accepted, then there would have been genuine reasons to continue with the protests, but since the issues have been accepted, we should give government time to implement the issues. “Therefore, I am seizing this opportunity to appeal to our youths who are protesting that the protests have already yielded the desired results.

First of all, they said ‘end SARS.’ That was the beginning and SARS was scrapped, not by the IGP. SARS was scrapped by the President himself. The President made a presidential statement. And that was the first time a President will say end SARS and SARS has ended.

“The other issues followed. They are being addressed, and that is why we are here. I believe that the time has come for these protests to come to an end and allow government to address the issues in a very short time.”

He warned of the possibility of the protests degenerating into a breakdown of law and order as people going about their normal businesses could resist the continuous blockage of roads by the youth. The Speaker of the House, in his comments, described the President as a democrat who always gives listening ear to complaints from the people by accepting all demands made by the protesters. He said: “I don’t want our youths to lose the plot. They have done so well in terms of expressing their grievances and it is important we don’t get side-tracked.” Gbajabiamila maintained that some of the requests made by the youth were policy matters that would take some time to deliver.

“You are not going to have electricity overnight; it is not going to happen tomorrow. Free road is not going to happen tomorrow. “It is a process and the important thing is that the government has heard you loud and clear. It is a continuous engagement. We will be engaging our youths in matters of policy and communicate with Mr. President as well on what needs to be done,” he assured. The Speaker urged the protesters to trust the government, especially when it has ordered the ban on SARS and the creation of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

Like this: Like Loading...