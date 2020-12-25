Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Ekweremadu, Mark want love, unity

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians to show love, kindness and tolerance to one another in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Lawan stated this in his goodwill message to Christian faithful and Nigerians generally, who joined the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s Christmas.

He noted that this year’s celebration came at a time when the world was combatting the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic, which had forced many countries to ramp up health safety protocols at a time when people traditionally gathered to share love in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Christians to use this period of Christmas to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. The speaker also urged Nigerian Christians to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing her, especially the issue of insecurity.

While rejoicing with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas, Gbajabiamila called on them to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to all.

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called on Nigerians to imbibe the attitude of love, which he described as the core essence and message of Christmas. In a message signed by his Media Assistant, Ekweremadu stated this during the 2020 edition of “Christmas With Widows”, an annual outreach to widows in the Enugu West Senatorial District by the Senator and his wife, Dr. Nwanneka Ekweremadu. Also, former President of the Senate,

Senator David Mark, in his, signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, reminded Nigerians of the sanctity of being their brothers’ keeper in spite of the socio- economic and security challenges.

To this end, he canvassed for religious tolerance between and amongst faithful in a manner that gives every adherent freedom and liberty to worship. Mark advised religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighbourliness in order to make our country, Nigeria a safe haven.

