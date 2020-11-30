Lawan, Gbajabiamila to security agencies: End mindless crimes

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged the security agencies to redouble their efforts with a view to bringing an end to mindless, violent crimes in our country.

Lawan decried the killing on Saturday of 43 rice farmers by terrorists in Zabarmari in Borno State. He promised that the National Assembly would continue to support the Executive in strengthening the security agencies towards improving the security of lives and property of Nigerians everywhere in the country.

The Senate President condoled with the families of the victims, government and people of Borno State over the senseless carnage. “This incident is heartrending and again demonstrates why we must all continue to support the security forces to thwart the criminals in their evil determination to impose a reign of terror on the North-East of Nigeria.

“This heinous crime is particularly sad given the ongoing spirited efforts by the Federal Government at ensuring food security in Nigeria through the many programmes that have been put in place to support the agriculture sector. “I urge the security agencies to redouble their efforts with a view to bringing an end to mindless violent crimes in our country,” Lawan said.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the incident has, once again, brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.

Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice farming, about 50 of the farmers were killed in a most gruesome manner. In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker commiserated with the families of the killed farmers, the people and government of Borno State over the sad incident.

The speaker said the House is determined and ready to provide all necessary support, including the ongoing budgeting process to ensure that funds are allocated for the security agencies to carry out their mandate of wiping out the terrorists.

“It’s unfortunate that about 50 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time.

“This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families, but are murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military.

As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents.

Like this: Like Loading...