Education

Lawan hails Buni on steps to revamp education in Yobe

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday commended Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for revitalizing the education sector.

Lawan spoke in Abuja while receiving in audience the Yobe State Education Appeal Fund Organising Committee led by ex-Head of Service of the Federation, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji.

He told his guests that since Buni took office in 2019, “the trajectory of educational development has improved tremendously and this is something that we have to sustain and do even better”.

The legislator added: “I believe setting up this committee to come up with ways and means of getting more resources for the education sector in Yobe State is the right decision and as citizens, we pledge our total commitment and support for this cause.”

Lawan praised the immediate past Ibrahim Geidam administration for its efforts to develop the education sector.

He said: “And of course, because Yobe State is one of those states that don’t get much from the statutory allocation, normally, it won’t be enough for either education or infrastructure and so on.

“Therefore, the immediate effort of the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni to have a needs assessment of education in the state especially primary and basic education was a step in the right direction on the need to understand the huge and massive challenges that the state faces when it comes to development of education.

“All of us here are products of the public school system and we cannot tell the same story after some years of the public school system because of the increase in the population and dwindling resources available.

“Therefore it is absolutely necessary for the government and indigenes of Yobe State, our friends, our well-wishers and our development partners to look into the possibility of coming up with additional means of funding education in the state in order to sustain the trajectory of educational development in our state.

“Therefore, I am pleased to receive you today and I want to assure you that this is one thing that is very close to my heart. I believe in education. We do some interventions in our little way just to support students who are indigenes of the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

US study: Low COVID-19 spread found in schools taking safety precautions

Posted on Author Reporter

  The spread of COVID-19 during in-person learning in rural Wisconsin where student mask wearing was high was significantly lower than in the surrounding community, with no infections acquired at school among staff members, according to a U.S. study published on Tuesday. That COVID-19 incidence in the 17 elementary through high schools was 37% lower […]
Education

NYSC takes health initiative to Lagos community

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Residents of the agrarian community of Odo- Ayandelu in Agbowa Ikosi Local Council Development Area, Epe, Lagos State have benefited from a health outreach programme, tagged: “The 2020 Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers,” instituted and organised by the Lagos State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The NYSC team, led by the state […]
Education

We’re set for varsity’s reopening –Caleb VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Kayode Olanrewaju   The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota in Ikorodu axis of Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has said that the university was adequately positioned and prepared for reopening in line with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic protocols and guidelines, espoused by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica