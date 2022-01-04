Lawan hails Buni on steps to revamp education in Yobe

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday commended Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for revitalizing the education sector.

Lawan spoke in Abuja while receiving in audience the Yobe State Education Appeal Fund Organising Committee led by ex-Head of Service of the Federation, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji.

He told his guests that since Buni took office in 2019, “the trajectory of educational development has improved tremendously and this is something that we have to sustain and do even better”.

The legislator added: “I believe setting up this committee to come up with ways and means of getting more resources for the education sector in Yobe State is the right decision and as citizens, we pledge our total commitment and support for this cause.”

Lawan praised the immediate past Ibrahim Geidam administration for its efforts to develop the education sector.

He said: “And of course, because Yobe State is one of those states that don’t get much from the statutory allocation, normally, it won’t be enough for either education or infrastructure and so on.

“Therefore, the immediate effort of the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni to have a needs assessment of education in the state especially primary and basic education was a step in the right direction on the need to understand the huge and massive challenges that the state faces when it comes to development of education.

“All of us here are products of the public school system and we cannot tell the same story after some years of the public school system because of the increase in the population and dwindling resources available.

“Therefore it is absolutely necessary for the government and indigenes of Yobe State, our friends, our well-wishers and our development partners to look into the possibility of coming up with additional means of funding education in the state in order to sustain the trajectory of educational development in our state.

“Therefore, I am pleased to receive you today and I want to assure you that this is one thing that is very close to my heart. I believe in education. We do some interventions in our little way just to support students who are indigenes of the state.”

