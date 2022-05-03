News Top Stories

…Lawan hails Nigerian journalists

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian journalists as they mark the World Press Freedom Day.

 

In a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Lawan commended the Fourth Estate of the Realm in Nigeria for doing a great job in holding the mirror to the society, speaking truth to power and insisting on the government being accountable to the people.

 

He said that men of the pen profession in Nigeria had made heroic contributions to the society and have continued to do so at great costs.

Lawan made these commendations while reflecting on the theme for this year’s celebration of the World Press Freedom Day: “Journalism under digital siege.”

 

The theme is to draw attention to “surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists” around the world in their course of duty.

 

The President of the Senate assured journalists in Nigeria that the National Assembly would continue through legislation to protect them and enhance the practice of their noble profession.

 

