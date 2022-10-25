Lawan: High turnover of lawmakers, bane of Nigeria’s legislature

…says it’s inimical to development of parliament

70% of lawmakers usually fail reelection-Bankole

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that high turnover of members of legislature in Nigeria, was inimical to the growth and development of this critical arm of government in the country. Lawan, made this lamentation at the 6th Convocation of Post Graduate Students of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The programme is run in affiliation with the University of Benin. He lamented the problems created by the turnover, saying that provisions of the 1999 Constitution, left the Legislature prostrate, going by Section 88 which empowers the National Assembly to expose corruption but rendered it impotent on taking any further steps.

“The National Assembly in particular and legislature as an institution , has never been favoured in the political evolution of Nigeria. Turnover is a big issue of development of democracy in Nigeria.

“Required constitutional powers to effectively carry out its functions and duties, are not there just as required fund to function optimally as far as oversights are concerned, making the legislators to be endangered species at all levels.

“Over the years, while the budget of the National Assembly which is less than one percent of the national budget, attracts attention of Nigerians, the remaining 99% belonging to the Executive and Judiciary, is less talked about,” he said.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, who was the guest lecturer at the event, aligned himself with Lawn while delivering his paper on a topic: “Legislative Turnover and Effects on Institution Building and National Development.”

Bankole noted that the National Assembly and the State Assemblies in Nigeria were being incapacitated by the high turnover they record after every four years, as many of the lawmakers usually lost their re-election bids at the party primaries.

He pointed out that since 2003 , over 70 percent of lawmakers in the Senate and 80 percent in the House of Representatives failed to win their reelection back into the National Assembly.

According to him, a similar rate of turnover also occurred at the State and local government levels. The turnover, Bankole said, does not only affect the legislators at all levels negatively, the ugly trend incapacitates the Legislature as an institution in the country.

“Incapacitation of the Legislature in Nigeria through high turnover of legislators, four, four years interval and inadequate funding coupled with deficiencies of enabling laws, have made our practice of democracy to be less development-driven.

“Weak legislature with high turnover of inexperienced legislators, will continue to hamper good governance in Nigeria,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...