Lawan: How Senate fought insecurity, corruption

…as red chamber receives 742 bills in two years

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday disclosed that the upper chamber of the National Assembly devoted a lot of legislative business to assisting the executive in the fight against insecurity and corruption in the country. Lawan, who gave a score card of the red chamber at a special session to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate, disclosed that from the outset the Senate developed a comprehensive Legislative Agenda to guide it in the pursuit of its constitutional mandates of lawmaking, representation and oversight. He said: “About 742 Bills were introduced during the two sessions of the Assembly, out of which 58 have been passed.

355 Bills have gone through first reading, 175 have gone through second reading and have been referred to the relevant committees for further legislative business, while 11 Bills referred by the House of Representatives for concurrence have also been passed. The Bills cut across all the sectors and touch most areas of needs in the lives of our citizens.”

He acknowledged the worsening level of insecurity across Nigeria but expressed optimism that the ‘deadly monster’ would be tamed sooner than later. He added: “Security challenges are currently pushing our country to the edge of the precipice. Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and attacks on public facilities are occurring daily in many parts of the country with our security forces stretched almost to their elastic limit. “To address the emergency, we passed several resolutions as part of our legislative interventions and kept engaging with the Executive in order to achieve the desired outcome.”

