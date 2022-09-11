News

Lawan, IBB, Abdulsalami in closed door meeting in Minna

President of the Nigeria Senate, Ahmed Lawal yesterday entered into a closed door meeting with former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna.

 

Lawan, who was accompanied by the Senator representing Niger East Sena    torial District, Senator Sani Musa, explained that he was in Minna on a sympathetic visit to the former Head of State, who is recuperating from an illness.

Speaking to Journalists after he met with General Abdulsalami, the Senate President said that the two leaders have a lot of roles to play in ensuring the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

 

Lawan and his team arrived in Minna at about 1.30pm and first visited the residence of General Abdulsalami, where they spent about 40 minutes in closed door before he visited General Babangida where they spent about 30 minutes. He added that as an elder statesman, it was necessary that the visit was made, especially with the contributions Abdulsalami has made to the country.

 

According to him: “As our leader and elder statesman, we felt that it is necessary that we make this visit today to come and sympathize with him and his family.

 

“We are grateful to God for the lives of our fathers and we pray that they recover completely, so that they would be able to continue with their good work of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and Nigerians live peacefully amongst themselves”. The Senate President, however, declined questions fielded by Journalists as he insisted that he is only in the state for a private visit and nothing else.

 

