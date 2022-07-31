News Top Stories

Lawan: I’m not sitting on Senators’ defection letters

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has refuted media reports that he was sitting on letters submitted to him by Senators, who had concluded to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties.

 

According to a statement signed yesterday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate, some social media and online newspapers insinuated that Lawan was sitting on the purported letters to protect his position as the President of the Senate.

The statement pointed out that the reports were total falsehood, stressing that  there were no such letters with the President of the Senate and called on Nigerians to ignore the stories.

It observed further that Lawan had always promptly read such letters in the Chamber during plenary, insisting that the allegation was manufactured by mischief makers, who were eager to cause disharmony in the apex legislative Assembly.

 

The statement reads: “We have seen a story on social media and some online newspapers purporting that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is sitting on letters from some Senators allegedly intimating him of their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

“The story insinuated that Lawan is sitting on the purported letters to protect his position as the President of the Senate. We hereby state categorically that the story is utter falsehood as there is no such letter before the Senate President. “The report mentioned only Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa as one of the affected Senators.

 

“Obviously, the purveyors of the syndicated lies had not even bothered to confirm from the Distinguished Senator if and when he submitted any such letter to the Senate President. “It is public knowledge that the Senate President has always promptly read out at plenaries letters by Senators defecting from one party to another.

 

“The Senate President is sufficiently knowledgeable about the rules and workings of the Senate and has been discharging his responsibilities within the ambit of those rules.

“That is why he has continued to enjoy the confidence and full cooperation of his fellow Distinguished Senators irrespective of party affiliations. “Apparently, some vested interests want to magnify challenges to sow seeds of discord in Parliament in promotion of their selfish agenda.

 

“We wish to reiterate that the Senate President is not withholding or sitting on any letter of whatever content from any of his Distinguished Senator colleagues. “Therefore, any story purporting such exists only in the imagination of the mischief makers circulating it.”

 

