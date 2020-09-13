News

Lawan, Kalu condole with Wamakko over daughter’s death

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, , Dr. Orji Kalu have extended their heartfelt condolences to former Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko over the demise of his daughter, Sadiya. Lawan described the tragic death of Sadiya at a tender age as painful but urged Senator Wamakko to take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes as He wills.

 

“I share in your grief and pray that Allah will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. “I also commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto state who are mourning with you over the unfortunate incident and pray that Allah will console them,” Lawan said.

 

Lamenting the passing of the young lady, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the Wamakko family the fortitude to bear the sad loss. In his condolence message, the former Governor said: “I was shocked and devastated when I received the sad news of the passing of Sadiya Wamakko, daughter of my colleague and friend, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

 

“Sadiya died in her prime but who are we to question Allah” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wamakko family during this period of grief” “May Allah grant Sadiya Al Jannah Firdaus.”

