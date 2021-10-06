Lawan lauds Emmanuel’s belief in one Nigeria, inuagurates road

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan has commissioned the 25Km dualized Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road in Akwa Ibom State.

The road, linking Akwa Ibom with Abia State, was initiated by the immediate past administration, as noted by the Senate President, inherited at 20per cent completion stage.

Speaking shortly before the commissioning in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, Sen. Lawan pledged to partner the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure a refund of the amount expended by the state government on constructing the road.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his unwavering belief in the unity, peace, development and progress of Nigeria, and for remaining a model in his approach to governance.

Responding to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s request for an extension of the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road to Aba in Abia State, the Senate President promised to investigate why the project was abandoned and to partner the state in advocating for the extension.

His words: “Governor Udom Emmanuel believes in justice, unity peace progress development. You are right in all the actions you take. when this road was left at 20 percent completion, you took it over, that explains how much you love your people. You are pan Nigerian, reasonable and purposeful.

“You have been very progressive. you are showing us how to develop our country. Though a federal road, you decided to complete it for your people. You have demonstrated to Nigerians that business of development must be on all tiers of government. What the Federal Government needs is partnership, coorperation and development together.”

He said the Federal Government has committed huge resources in infrastructural development.

While regretting the challenges confronting the nation, the Senate President called on all ties of government to hold hands to deal with such challenges.

“We need honesty and sincerity of leadership. it doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, your political or religious affiliations, we must unite to build Nigeria,” he added

Speaking earlier, Governor Emmanuel declared that the road was constructed with the state’s resources that would have been channelled to the development of other sectors of the state’s economy, and therefore appealed to the Federal Government to ensure prompt refunds to the state.

He also made a case for the extension of the road into Aba in Abia State to ensure ease of doing business for both states.

“This road may not be economically viable if the Federal Government abandon the Calabar-Aba road that had long been awarded and left at the level of earthwork. We believe the Minister of Works would reimburse us, to enable us link the entire state with these roads. I thank the Senate President for creating time to come for the commissioning of this road which was critical to our completion agenda,” he said

