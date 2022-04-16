Lawan lauds Kalu on massive projects in Abia North

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday praised the Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor-Kalu, for what he termed perfect representation of his constituents. Lawan, who was in Abia to commission projects attracted by Kalu, praised the former Abia Governor for taking the needs of his constituents to heart and giving them adequate representation, with a promise that more projects would be established if APC was reelected in 2023. He said roads and other infrastructure were the party’s way of identifying with the people. Parts of the projects commissioned include Agbaja Nkporo Road (7.5KM) in Ohafia LGA, Uturu Road (2 KM) in Isuikwuato Local LGA, Obi Chima Road (2 KM) in Isuikwuato LGA, Umu Imenyi Road (2KM) in Bende LGA and Amankalu Alayi Road (2 KM) in Bende LGA.

Others commissioned include three Boreholes in Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu Nkporo in Ohafia LGA and 4 KM Ukwu Rubber Amaokwe-Item Road and another road at Igbere in Bende LGA. He said: “I salute the people of Abia North for voting in a worthy representative in Kalu, who has been able to utilise the three years he has been in the Senate to achieve what others before him could not do since the existence of the zone. “Kalu is a transparent and honest politician whom I have worked with for some years. He is one of the leaders in Nigeria, who does not joke with the interest of his constituents.” In his remark, Kalu said he was in politics to better the lot of the people. He explained that the infrastructural revolution going on in Abia North would not decline as long as he had their mandate.

