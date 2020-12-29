News

Lawan lauds Ugwuanyi’s devt stride, preaches unity at Kalu’s father’s remembrance service

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, yesterday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for promoting national unity and integration across party divide.

 

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the death of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s father, late Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu, held at Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, the Senate President expressed delight that Ugwuanyi was patriotic enough to attend the event in solidarity with the family of the Senate Chief Whip in spite of their different political persuasions.

 

Lawan, who stressed national unity, said that “Nigeria needs all parts of the country to make things work.”

 

Pointing out that “this occasion that has brought all of us here; regardless of our political or religious persuasion” was a symbol that “there is unity among us.” He said: “The Governor of Enugu State, our brother, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, (Gburugburu) has been here since. This is in solidarity with this family and this is what unity can achieve for us.

 

“Today and indeed even tomorrow and forever, we can achieve better. We can achieve more when we are united. Nigeria is designed by the Grace of God to be a nation of many people of different orientation, different sentiments but we must be a people with common purpose and common destiny and this is what we are trying to achieve.

 

“Let’s unite ourselves in this state and indeed in the Southeast. Let’s face common agenda of being in the center of Nigeria. In fact let’s even attempt to be the leaders of Nigeria because it’s a valid aspiration. “Let’s not stay away from being part of the real center of action in Nigeria that we can achieve when we sit together and talk among ourselves.

 

Time is of essence. “Nigeria needs all of us to be united. Nigeria needs all hands to be on deck. Nigeria needs the effort of each and every part to make it work and we can make it work.

