Lawan loses out as INEC’s document affirms Machina winner of Yobe North APC primary

A certified true copy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the Yobe North Senatorial District, shows Bashir Sherrif Machina as winner of the poll held on May 28, 2022.

Recall that Senate President Ahmed Lawan is being paraded by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, as the winner of the Yobe North primary election.

But Machina, Friday, stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State to obtain a certified true copy of the primary election, which the Commission monitored.

In a copy of the document, Machina scored 289 votes out of the 300 votes cast by the delegates.

The document certified by the electoral office on June 23, 2022, did not mention Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.

Machina has been arguing that Lawan, who took a shot at the presidential ticket of the APC, did not participate in the primary.

Although he admitted that he was under pressure, Machina has vowed not to relinquish the ticket to Lawan.

According to reports, Machina said he was approached by some people to relinquish the ticket to Lawan, but refused.

Machina added: “As far as I’m concerned, I contested for the Yobe north senatorial ticket and I won the election. I am still the candidate; I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw for anybody. I am being approached by some persons but I will not withdraw, Insha Allah.”

 

 

