News

Lawan moves to probe Pay-TV tariff hike

Posted on

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee to probe the tariff hike introduced by pay-tv service providers operating in the country. This was as the senate directed all pay-tv service providers to immediately review their bouquet prices downwardsintandemwiththeprevailing realityof theeconomic situation in Nigeria.

While announcing the composition of the ad-hoc committee, Lawan tasked the panel to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how other countries are billed by pay-tv service providers. The Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North), was appointed by Senator Lawan to chair the ad-hoc committee. Members of the committee include Senators Sulaiman Abdu Kwari, Oluremi Tinubu, Yusuf A. Yusuf, Lekan Mustapha, Chukwuka Utazi, Akon Eyakenyi.

Earlier, the senate in a motion kicked against the increase in tariffs by Multi- Choice Nigeria. The motion titled; “Nigerians dumbfounded, outraged over Pay-Tv Tariff Hikes, demand for Pay-Per- View subscription model,” was sponsored by Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South). The lawmaker noted with concerntheuproarwithinthe public over tariff hikes, price increases by pay-tv service providers on their bouquets. He said the leading paytv service provider in Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria, informed all DStv compact subscribers in August 2020 to expect a 13.3 per cent price increase to N7, 900 up from N6, 975 commencing from September 1, 2020.

 

Our Reporters

