Lawan: Mr. Integrity fails integrity test

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the recent conviction of a former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, by FCT High Court and how the conviction has boosted the corruption fight of the federal government

When Farouk Lawan was in the Green Chambers, many Nigerians considered him as the face of the lower chamber of the National Assembly. He was viewed as a hero and guiding light of the House.

The four-term lawmaker, who represented Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency of Kano State between 1999 and 2015, was generally considered to be a man of integrity and the symbol of the crusade for probity in the House. He was seen as someone neither tainted by allegations of corruption nor had his reputation call to question.

The role Lawan played as the head of the Integrity Group in the House of Representatives that championed the removal of Patricia Etteh as speaker of the House, distinguished him as a man of integrity.

Etteh was accused in 2007 of inflating the contract for the renovation of her official residence and that of her deputy as well as purchase of cars for principal officers of the House to the tune of N628 million.

Following that allegation, Lawan and members of the Integrity Group held several meetings to discuss the way forward.

They felt that if the integrity of the House must be maintained, Etteh must allow for investigation on the matter.

But Lawan’s ordeal started in 2012, when he was appointed as the Chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee that probed the 2009-2o10 fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria. The committee was set up in the wake of nationwide strikes in the country after President Goodluck Jonathan removed subsidy on petrol, which resulted to price hike.

The committee’s report released in April the same year revealed a huge scam in which companies were being paid hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidy by the government for petrol that was never delivered. It was said that the scam cost the country about $6.8 million.

But Lawan in the discharge of his duties as the chairman of the ad hoc committee was alleged to have demanded bribe from some of the companies that he was investigating at that time.

Prominent among them is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, Femi Otedola, who accused the former lawmaker of demanding $3 million to remove his company from the list of companies allegedly involved in the fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

After nine years of trial, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja on Tuesday, June 22, sentenced the former lawmaker to seven years imprisonment over the $3 million bribery charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

On the first count, Lawan had argued that the prosecution had failed to produce the call log between him and Otedola in which he demanded the bribe. He also submitted that he collected the money from Otedola to prove that the oil mogul had offered to bribe the committee so as to have Zenon removed from the list of indicted companies.

But the presiding judge, Justice Angela Otaluka, while delivering judgement, held that it is the duty of the defendant to produce materials upon which he places his defence.

She went further to state that the defendant failed to call one Hon. Ribadu or any member of the ad hoc committee to buttress his claim of collecting the money to implicate Otedola.

The judge further held that they were vital witness needed to prove his case. “I am convinced that the defendant cor-ruptly asked and demanded $3 million of which he received $500,000. It is my finding that count one of the charges was not based on suspicion but on credible evidence,” Justice Otaluka held.

On count two, the judge held that if indeed Lawan did not have a corrupt intention, he should have reported the issue to a law enforcement agency or any member of the house committee when he was offered the money by Otedola.

“It is my finding that there was an intension to corruptly accept the money for the removal of Zenon Petroleum from the list of indicted companies,” the judge held.

The judge also held that the prosecution has beyond reasonable doubt established the elements of the charge in count two, noting that the evidence tendered by the defence were not accorded any credibility and not worthy of belief for being inconsistent.

“I am totally convinced that the defendant did not collect the money to serve as a lesson to other companies. I, therefore, find the defendant guilty of counts one, two and three,” the judge ruled. Otaluka sentenced Lawan to seven years imprisonment on count one, seven years on count two, and five years on count three. However, the sentence is to run concurrently.

This means that the convict will only serve a sevenyear jail term. She also ordered the convict to restitute by paying back the $500,000 he collected from Otedola. Otedola had June 10, 2012, narrated how Lawan got enmeshed in the bribery allegation.

He alleged that Lawan approached him on April 18, 2012, a few days before the report of the oil subsidy probe, which he led was to be tabled before the House and demanded money so that Zenon’s name would be kept out of it.

He said he refused the demand for a bribe at that point and responded angrily, reminding him that Zenon has never participated in the subsidy scheme and that it would be criminal to rope in the company for something it did not do. Otedola said his reply did not deter Lawan.

Rather, he said Lawan notified him that several other marketers were playing ball and had offered members of the committee large sums of money to ensure that their companies’ were not listed in the report.

“A day before the report was to be submitted, Lawan called me again but this time to inform me that Zenon’s name had been included in the report. I could not believe my eyes when after the report were released and I found Zenon’s name listed under the category of companies that had bought foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but had not imported petrol.

“In the report, Zenon was said to have received $232,975,385.13 but failed to import fuel. The report subsequently recommended that the company and 14 other marketers that had bought the foreign exchange be referred to the anti-corruption agencies to determine what they used the money for,” he said.

Otedola said at this point he again called Lawan demanding that Zenon’s name be removed from the list as there was no way his company could have bought that volume of foreign exchange without importing products.

“I reminded him that the amount ascribed to Zenon was wrong as what the company bought was over $400 million for the importation of products through the backs – Zenith, UBA and GTB – and that under Sanusi as CBN governor, there was no way anyone could have bought that quantity of foreign exchange and not import the products having filled the Form M,” he noted.

In spite of this, Otedola said Lawan still demanded that members of the committee be given money in exchange for removing Zenon’s name from the report before it is considered in the plenary by the entire House.

He said it was at this juncture that he then asked how much would be required to make the committee happy and that Lawan responded by mentioning $3 million.

Otedola further revealed that it was at that point that he decided to involve the security agencies to set a trap for Lawan and his committee members. “As a law-abiding citizen, I decided to involve the security agencies and they advised me to play along, which prompted me to offer to pay part of the money with the promise that I would pay the balance when my company’s name had been removed from the report.

“They gave me serialized dollar bills for the sting job, which also involved the use of video to secretly record what transpired between Lawan and I. I proceeded to invite Lawan who came in person on April 21, 2012, the Saturday before the plenary to my residence where he collected $250,000 in cash, as the first installment.

The second batch of $250,000 was paid on Monday, April 23, 2012, while the sum of $120,000 was paid the next day April 24, 2012, to Boniface Emenalo, the secretary of the committee, just before the House commenced seating,” he said.

Otedola confirmed that after he had paid the total of $620,000 as part of the $3 million bribes, Zenon’s name was removed from the list of companies that had bought foreign exchange but did not import products. He said the motion for the removal of his company’s name from the list of indicted companies was moved by Lawan at a House plenary soon after.

The oil magnet said a request was later made by Lawan for the payment of the balance of $2.5 million, but that “when I told him that I had no money now, that the money was in Lagos, he suggested that I should charter a plane to fly the money from Lagos to Abuja.”

No doubt, Lawan’s journey to prison has vindicated Ghanaian Novelist, Ayi Kwei Armah, who wrote that in politics ‘the beautiful ones are not yet.’

