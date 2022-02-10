Lawan names 7-man committee on NIPOST bill

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday announced the composition of a conference committee for the Nigerian Postal Service bill passed by the chamber on June 8, 2021. The committee is chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Borrofice.

The members are Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Bello Mandiya, Akon Eyakenyi, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Istifanus Gyang and Abba Moro. The committee is expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the NIPOST bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, a total of three bills have scaled the second reading in the Senate. They are a bill seeking to establish the Federal Medical Centre Obukpa, Nsukka, Enugu State; a bill to repeal the Firearms Act No. 32 1959 Cap F28 LFN 2004 to establish a comprehensive system of firearms control; and a bill to amend the Immigration Act, 2015 to make provision for the mode of appointment of the Comptroller-General of Immigration and for other related matters.

