Lawan names 7-man committee on NIPOST bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comments Off on Lawan names 7-man committee on NIPOST bill

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday announced the composition of a conference committee for the Nigerian Postal Service bill passed by the chamber on June 8, 2021. The committee is chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Borrofice.

The members are Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Bello Mandiya, Akon Eyakenyi, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Istifanus Gyang and Abba Moro. The committee is expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the NIPOST bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, a total of three bills have scaled the second reading in the Senate. They are a bill seeking to establish the Federal Medical Centre Obukpa, Nsukka, Enugu State; a bill to repeal the Firearms Act No. 32 1959 Cap F28 LFN 2004 to establish a comprehensive system of firearms control; and a bill to amend the Immigration Act, 2015 to make provision for the mode of appointment of the Comptroller-General of Immigration and for other related matters.

 

Our Reporters

News

Senate vows to defend Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…inaugurates leadership of Southern Forum Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Age ge, yesterday, declared that members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly would remain committed to the unity of Nigeria despite the current challenges confronting the country. The declaration came on the heels of widespread insecurity across the country and the […]
News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.   Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants […]
News

Court convicts patient’s relatives for assaulting UBTH workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Egor Magistrate Court II, Evbuoriaria presided over by His Lordship, J. Ogbeide, has sentenced two relations, Ikechukwu Sunday and Lucas to three months imprisonment each for assaulting workers of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital(UBTH). In the judgement delivered on November 18, 2021 in the case C.O.P. vs. Ikechukwu Sunday and Anor, the accused […]

