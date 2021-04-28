News Top Stories

Lawan: Nigeria needs foreign support to overcome security challenges

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday in Abuja said that Nigeria needed the support of her friends around the world to overcome the current security challenges. Lawan stated this while playing host to visiting UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge. Duddridge was at the National Assembly in company of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing and some of her officials in Abuja.

“We believe that our country, our government has to do a lot to secure the people, their lives and their property and this is the time that all our friends across the world need to support us, give us the kind of support that we need. “So, it is an opportunity for me to appreciate what the British government has done so far and of course like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more of support in the areas of weapons and training that we have been receiving from you.

“This is one such phase that our country is passing through, but we believe that with determination, our will and desire to surmount this problem, we will be able to do that but definitely we need the support of our friends, especially Britain.

“We have a very long standing relationship with Britain and we appreciate what you have been able to do so far, but we need more support,” he said. Also responding to a remark by Duddridge, Lawan said the National Assembly would pass the Petroleum Industry Bill by May while the Electoral Amendment Bill would be passed by June. “The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB, which is a very important piece of legislation for our country. “This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament, but it is assented to by the President.”

