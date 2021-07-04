News Top Stories

Lawan: Nigerians misunderstand, unfairly criticise NASS

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed frustration over the unrelenting harsh criticisms and accusations of corruption leveled against members of the National Assembly.

 

He insisted that it was unfair and an indication of lack of understanding of the role of the legislature in a democracy. Lawan stated this in a keynote address delivered at the Conference of Presiding Officers of the Nigerian Legislature held in Abuja. The theme of the conference is: “Public perception of the role of Legislature: Post Legislative Scrutiny and Independence of the Legislature.”

 

He urged members of the public, who have access to the media to help democracy grow in Nigeria by engaging in constructive criticism instead of denigrating the parliament at the slightest provocation.

 

Lawan, who spoke against the backdrop of the barrage of attacks on federal lawmakers following the recent incident of leakage of the roof of the National Assembly, said it was unfair to assume that the N37 billion that was initially budgeted for the rehabilitation of the parliament building, which was later slashed to N9.2 billion, had been embezzled by members of the National Assembly. According to him, the money for the renovation was actually domiciled in the budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the procurement processes were still ongoing.

 

“This is one demonstration and testimony of misperception of the legislature. As I speak, this is still going through the procurement process. “But you know what? When there was leakage, some of these critics and haters and traducers of the National Assembly said the National Assembly had spent the money. They have finished the rehabilitation. Look at what is happening. They didn’t even care to find out what really happened. So, they went to town. “Without this legislature, there is no democracy. The National Assembly and legislature across the country are people’s institutions. Not members of the National Assembly’s institution or State Assembly members’ institution. It’s the public. It’s the people.

 

“So, I will always advise that members of the public, especially those minority, who have access to media, to please help our democracy prosper. Tell the true story. Inform correctly. Publicise rightly. We welcome criticisms,” Lawan said. He also advised Nigerians to give credit to the legislature when there are evidences of good performance.

Lawan accused critics of being economical with the truth or too blind to see very good performances by the National Assembly and the various state legislature across the country. “This is one National Assembly that has broken so many jinxes. Last year, when we had to pass an amendment on the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract Act, Nigeria was earning only $216 million before the amendment.

 

“With that singular amendment, Nigeria will earn $2billion. And that is something that could have been done 20 years ago but each time it came to the National Assembly, something happened. “It is only in this 9th National Assembly that we defeated the demons last year and we defeated them again yesterday(Thursday).

These demons are people but majority of Nigerians who are not happy with what their legislators are doing across the country,” Lawan said. The Senate President said the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) that was passed on Thursday is so central to the Nigerian economy and the lives of the people, particularly the host communities in the oil producing states.

He said the Assembly was able to pass the Bill through Legislative and Executive cooperation and partnership. “There are many Nigerians who are honest but they are misled into believing that the National Assembly, for example, every month, the members are given N150 billion. A Senator takes N300 million.

 

“Those of us in the legislature have this misfortune of being misunderstood, misrepresented but for the sake of our people, we must continue to bear everything and anything anybody will say.

“As we all know, the legislature in constitutional democracy ensures the survival of democracy by fulfilling the responsibilities of representation, lawmaking and oversight. “The legislature has been alive to these onerous responsibilities in spite of the enormous challenges confronting it particularly at the state level,” Lawan said.

