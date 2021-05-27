Lawan: Nigeria’s corporate existence under threat

…says Nigeria at crossroads

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has raised the alarm that the corporate existence of Nigeria has been under threat, given the increasing activities of terrorists, insurgents, bandits and separatist groups operating in different regions of the country. Lawan stated this at a security summit organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja. He condemned the incidences of kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency and commended the leadership of the House for organising the summit to discuss these threats to national security. “I want to say here that Nigeria is at crossroads today.

The very essence of the existence of this country is under serious threat. What started as insurgency in 2009 or so in the northwestern part of Yobe has now snowballed into a full-scale insurgency in the entire North-East. What was not known to us in the North- West is now today the home of banditry. “The north-central as we all know is not safe. It suffers the clashes between the herders and our farmers. And the recent introduction in the South-East is another serious threat to the existence of this country. Where government institutions are targeted, our police and security agencies personnel are being killed on a daily basis.

Our institutions, buildings are burnt. I believe that these are threats not only to those areas, but to the entire nation. And our armed forces are doing their best. ” I must commend our armed forces and other security agencies for doing so much with the little we are able to give them.

The National Assembly has always been on the side of giving the kind of support, either legislative or the kind of financial support that our armed forces and indeed all other security agencies require, even though we have our limits. “The essence of this summit, I am sure, is to look for ways and means of improving the performance of our armed forces and other security agencies. This summit is essential because we are tested as a country. We are tested as a people. Criminals everywhere have found probably comfort in doing what they do. This is the time for the legislature and executive arm of government to come even closer in finding solutions.

I want to take this opportunity to appeal and ask the executive arm of government to implement whatever would be the outcome of this summit,” he said. Lawan said that the National Assembly was not averse to criticisms as long as such interventions were constructive and will add value to the law making process. The lawmakers, he said, would readily welcome valuable contributions from members of the public as that would enhance better legislation for the governance of the country. “We want to have valuable contributions that will make the National Assembly legislate better for the governance of this country. “We also want to open up the opportunity for Nigerians and all stakeholders really, to have the opportunity and the basis for informed criticisms on what we do because that benefits us. It makes us do better.

“The National Assembly is the National Assembly of Nigerians. We are only there to represent Nigerians. Anytime we do things that Nigerians are not happy with, show us the right thing to do. We are here to take our mistakes and correct everything that we feel are justified. “Of course, legislation is not for members of the National Assembly to do alone. Legislation is for stakeholders, key stakeholders particularly, to contribute,” Lawan said.

