Lawan: Obasanjo, true Nigerian patriot, pan-Africanist

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a true Nigerian patriot, pan-Africanist and global figure who has made great contributions to the political development of Nigeria and the emancipation of Africa. Lawan stated this in a goodwill message to felicitate with Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85th birthday. According to Lawan, it was a thing of joy to join family members, friends and well-wishers in rejoicing with the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion. He said: “I heartily felicitate former President Obasanjo as he continues his strong march in his remarkable journey of life. “President Obasanjo is a consistent protagonist of the Nigerian project. Even now as an elder statesman, he has continued to push for Nigeria to realise her huge potentials as a great nation. “This is to be expected, as his name is linked to some of the greatest events and developments in the Nigerian history. “I, therefore, heartily join Nigerians across the country in celebrating this unique figure as he crosses the milestone of 85 years.”

 

