Lawan: Oil thieves, worst enemies of Nigeria

President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has declared oil thieves as the worst enemies of Nigeria, adding that the cartel which siphons crude oil from pipelines conveying the product to the export terminals in the Niger Delta, have declared war against the country.

Lawan made the declaration on Friday in an address he presented to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly for the presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill. He said that the large scale and massive stealing of crude oil which is the main source of the country’s revenue has become a thing of serious concern, as this reduces drastically the revenues available to the government to run its bureaucracy and fund capital projects. According to Lawan available statistics have put losses from the malaise of stolen crude at between 700,000 to 900,000 barrels of crude Oil per day, leading to about 29 to 35 per cent loss in oil revenue in the first quarter of 2022. This represents an estimated total fall from N1.1 trillion recorded in the last quarter of 2021 to N790 billion in the first quarter of this year. He lamented that the national economy had become challenged by dearth of revenues arising from the activities of these economic saboteurs.

“The main source of revenue to the Nigerian Government is oil and gas. We always consider the diversification of the economy as crucial and its indeed crucial. The idea of deploying our revenues from the oil and gas to support the diversification into real sectors like Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, etc is now under serious threat. The large scale and massive stealing of our oil, is concerning, as this reduces drastically the revenues available to the Government. “The situation has worsened. Recently, the loss of our oil has reached 1 million barrels per day. Translated into monetary terms, our loss is monumental.

The figures show we are not able to meet the OPEC daily quota of 1.8million barrels per day. “The situation becomes more unfortunate if we factor in the budget deficit estimated at N7 trillion and the grim prospect of its increase to about N11.30 trillion as presented in the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework / Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP). “We can reduce the deficit by stopping the theft. We can also consider other options to source more revenues for government. I believe that it is imperative to review the waivers and concessions government has granted to the tune of Six Trillion Naira. In a difficult time like this.

“I consider the Oil thieves the worst enemies of our country. The thieves have declared war on our Country and our people. I strongly feel that if we do not take the necessary measures to stop the thieves immediately, our economy will be devastated, as efforts to provide infrastructure and diversification of the economy would both be thwarted. It is time to take drastic and desperate measures against the thieves,” he said. Lawan also said that given the paucity of revenue available to the government, it has become imperative to review the waivers and concessions government has granted to the tune of six trillion naira. He said that at a difficult time like this, some of the waivers may no longer be justified.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...