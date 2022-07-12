Lawan, Omo-Agege hail Shettima’s choice as Tinubu’s running mate

Chukwu David, ABUJA The President of the Senate, AhmadLawan, has hailed the nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of theAllProgressivesCongress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Lawan said that the choice of Shettima was appropriate, describing him as a man of integrity, who had demonstrated competence in public service. He pledged the unflinching support of the North East Caucus of the APC for the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima, saying that the party made the best choices inthebestinterestof Nigeria. The statement reads: “On behalf of myself and the North East Caucus of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, on his nomination as the running mate to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections. “Asiwaju Tinubu and our party have made an excellent choice in Senator Shettima.

The former two-term governor of Borno State entered public service with impeccable credentials, which he has burnished by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions that he has held. “His background in academics andthe private sector preparedhimforthe achievementsthathehasrecordedin politicsasgovernorandsince his election to the Senate in 2019. “A loyal and committed member of our party, Shettima has what it takes to be an excellent running mate to our flag bearer, and insha Allah, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from next year. “We of the North East Caucus of the APC attest that Kashim Ibrahim Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to our incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insha Allah. “We as a Caucus pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again towards another resounding victory in the general elections. We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria too to give the APC Standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support. We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country.” Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, felicitated with Senator Kashim Shettima on his emergence as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections. In a personally signed congratulatory message, Omo-Agege described the APC’s vice presidential candidate as detribalized and visionary, and a major plus for the APC Presidential ticket. He recalled how the former Borno State Governor and lawmaker representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019. “He was and continues to be a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large. He is a large-hearted and forwardlooking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice. “It is no surprise that the Borno State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has immediately risen in support of Shettima’s selection as Tinubu’s running mate,” he said.

