Lawan, Omo-Agege hail Shettima’s choice as Tinubu’s running mate

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed the nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement he personally signed Monday, Lawan said that the choice of Shettima was appropriate, describing him as a man of integrity, who had demonstrated competence in public service.

He pledged the unflinching support of the North East Caucus of the APC for the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima, saying that the party made the best choices in the best interest of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “On behalf of myself and the North East Caucus of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, on his nomination as the running mate to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and our party have made an excellent choice in Senator Shettima. The former two-term governor of Borno State entered public service with impeccable credentials, which he has burnished by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions that he has held.

“His background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he has recorded in politics as governor and since his election to the Senate in 2019.

“A loyal and committed member of our party, Senator Shettima has what it takes to be an excellent running mate to our flag bearer, and insha Allah, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from next year.

“We of the North East Caucus of the APC attest that Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to our incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insha Allah.

“We as a Caucus pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again towards another resounding victory in the general elections. We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria too to give the APC Standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support. We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country.”

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, felicitated with Senator Kashim Shettima on his emergence as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Omo-Agege described the APC’s vice presidential candidate as detribalized and visionary, and a major plus for the APC Presidential ticket.

