Lawan: Remain resolute in defence of national unity

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to remain resolute in the defence of national unity and promote fairness, justice and peace. In his message to Nigerians on the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary yesterday, Lawan said that the National Assembly would continue to work for good governance and to strengthen the bond binding Nigeria as a nation.

He said: “The Almighty God in His infinite wisdom brought us together in our diversities. He has also preserved our Union despite the challenges that we have encountered in nation-building and socio- economic development since our Independence in 1960. “I salute fellow Nigerians for the resilience of our faith in our country in the face of those challenges.

“This precious faith in Nigeria and the lessons we continue to learn from our errors and triumphs will help us in building the great and prosperous nation that is our desire and destiny. “On this day as we remember the labour of our heroes past, I urge us as a people to remain resolute in the defence of our unity, the pursuit of national prosperity and the promotion of fairness, justice and peace for the benefit of all our people.

 

