Lawan: Security agencies must do more to stop terrorists

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, tasked security agencies in the country to be alert and do more to stop the heightening spate of insecurity across states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Lawan, who gave this charge while addressing lawmakers shortly before the Chamber adjourned for its annual recess, bemoaned the incessant killing and maiming of Nigerians by terrorists, urging political leaders to be alive to their responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives of citizens. He assured that the National Assembly would provide the needed support to the military to ensure the restoration of security to affected parts of the country.

He said: “I am particularly concerned like all of us here, through our various interactions, including a very important closed session we had today. We (Federal Government) have to be alert and alive to our responsibility, particularly to secure and protect the lives of our citizen.

 

