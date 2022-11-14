News

Lawan seeks FG’s support for livestock business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to assist those engaged in livestock business on Nigeria, to enable them improve on the trade.

According to a statement yesterday, by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Lawan made the appeal at the weekend during the flag off of the Free Mass Animal Vaccination, which he used to sponsor every year for his constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District, since 2018.

The statement hinted further that this year flag off ceremony held on Saturday at Jajuwa, in Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU: No govt ever released money to improve public varsities without our struggle

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, said that no government of Nigeria in the past two decades had willingly released money for the development of the university system without the strikes of ASUU, stressing that if the Union failed to fight for a better university system, the future of the country would be […]
News

ALGON lauds Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A ssociation of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter,   yesterday commended Governor Dave Umahi for infrastructural development in the state.     The association said the governor’s development strides within five years in office had automatically moved the state from the most backward state to one of the fastest developing states in […]
News

Stop killing protesters, Clinton tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hillary Clinton, the former US Democratic Presidential Candidate, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of young EndSARS protesters. In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton said: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.” It is the first time Clinton is showing support for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica