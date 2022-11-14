Lawan seeks FG’s support for livestock business

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to assist those engaged in livestock business on Nigeria, to enable them improve on the trade.

According to a statement yesterday, by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Lawan made the appeal at the weekend during the flag off of the Free Mass Animal Vaccination, which he used to sponsor every year for his constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District, since 2018.

The statement hinted further that this year flag off ceremony held on Saturday at Jajuwa, in Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State

