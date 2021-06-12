News Top Stories

Lawan: Senate approves borrowing to finance critical infrastructure

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Chukwu David Comment(0)

…says Nigeria, Twitter need each other

The upper chamber of the National Assembly yesterday said that the approval of borrowing requests from the executive arm of the government was meant to facilitate the development of roads, rails, bridges and other critical infrastructure that could stimulate rapid economic growth in Nigeria. = President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this at a media briefing to mark the second year anniversary of the 9th Senate, said though Nigerians have been expressing concerns about the nation’s increasing debt profile, the loans have become a necessary burden if the government must address the infrastructural gaps in the country.

He said that in the face of dwindling revenues, the federal government has two main options of finding infrastructure development in the country. According to Lawan, the government would either raise taxes or borrow money to fund the essential projects in the national budget. “Since we don’t have enough money to fund these critical infrastructure and we cannot raise taxes because of the poverty level of our people, we have to bit the bullet and approve the loans. But even before then, we would send our Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts to go round the areas to identify the projects and ascertain their suitability and viability.

Lawan acknowledged that the Senate has two pending loan requests from the executive but assured that the red chamber will conduct its due diligence on the requests before giving approval to them. According to him, one of the requests was for the construction of rail lines in different parts of the country while the other would be used to fund projects in agriculture, mining and other critical sectors of the economy. He explained that the Senate would find out if the projects to be funded were really essential to the economy and whether the conditions in terms of moratorium and interest rates were within reasonable limits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Chad: Nigeria proposes dialogue for interim govt, rebels

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Warns against conflict spill over across subregion The Federal Government, Wednesday, proposed urgent dialogue between the transitional government, rebel groups and other stakeholders in the Republic of Chad to prevent the possibility of a worsening armed conflict in the country. This came on the heels of the passage of the Chadian leader, Marshall of Chad, […]
News

Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said […]
News Top Stories

FG merges NCAA directorates, sacks directors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has cut the number of directorates in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to six from nine. This is coming as three directors have been relieved of their duties in what the aviation regulatory body termed restructuring. Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the directorates which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica