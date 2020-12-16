Lawan swears in Abiru, Dickson, 2 other Senators

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, swore in a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Also, Lawan administered oath of office on Cleopas Moses (PDP–Bayelsa Central), Nora Ladi Daduut (APC–Plateau South) and Michael Adetokunbo Abiru (APC–Lagos East) save Imo North and Cross River North Senatorial Districts who were not sworn in by the President of the Senate.

While no candidate from the APC camp was declared as winner of the election by INEC for the Imo North Senatorial seat, Dr. Stephen Odey of the PDP, declared as winner of the Cross River North Senatorial seat and issued certificate of return by the INEC was prevented from taking oath of office on account of court order served on the Senate a few minutes before the swearing in ceremony.

The elected lawmakers were sworn in at exactly 11:04a.m. during plenary shortly after the apex legislative assembly approved votes and proceedings of its previous legislative session.

Two of the newly sworn in lawmakers, Nora Ladi Daduut and Adetokunbo Abiru were elected to replace late Senators Bayo Osinowo and Ignatius Longjan who represented Lagos East and the Plateau South before their death in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Abiru, Born on March 25, 1964, served as the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited until his resignation on 24th August, 2020, to contest the Lagos East senatorial byelection on the platform of the APC.

Abiru was also the Executive Director at First Bank Nigeria Limited from 2013 to 2016, and served as the Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State from 2011 to 2013 under the leadership of then Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. Professor Nora Daduut, who was born on 10th May, 1953 until was the head of the French Department of the University of Jos until her election.

In separate press briefings after taking their oath of office and allegiance, Senators Dickson and Abiru said that collaboration with other federal lawmakers in finding lasting solutions to the problem of insecurity in the land was the number one item on their legislative agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...