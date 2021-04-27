Lawan swears in Ibezim as Imo North Senator

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, swore in Chukwuma Frank Ibezim to represent the Imo North Senatorial District.

The oath was administered by the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Ibrahim El-Ladan.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, had on February 16, affirmed the December 4 verdict of the trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, which disqualified Ibezim as the APC candidate over alleged false statements contained in the educational documents he tendered before the party and INEC.

The suit was instituted against Ibezim by one Asomugha Elebeke, while APC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume were the respondents.

In another development, a Federal High Court in Abuja on March 18, 2021, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare Chief Ifeanyi Ararume as the winner of the December 5, 2020 bye-election for the Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State.

