Lawan swears in Odey

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday swore in Stephen Odey as Senator, representing Cross River North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The oath of office was administered at exactly 11:45a.m. by the Clerk of Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan immediately after the Senate rose from a closed-session to commence plenary.

With Odey sworn in, number of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senators now stood at 46, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, retained majority status with 63 members. Recall that Odey’s swearing in was put on hold on Tuesday following a purported court order by the Federal High Court stopping his swearing in.

Although Lawan did not give reason for deciding to swear in Odey, New Telegraph, however, learnt that the Senate was not served with court judgement on Tuesday, instead, the President of the Senate acted on information that filtered that there was a court decision on the matter, restraining his swearing in.

Like this: Like Loading...