Lawan swears in Odey

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday swore in Stephen Odey as Senator, representing Cross River North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The oath of office was administered at exactly 11:45a.m. by the Clerk of Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan immediately after the Senate rose from a closed-session to commence plenary.

With Odey sworn in, number of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senators now stood at 46, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, retained majority status with 63 members. Recall that Odey’s swearing in was put on hold on Tuesday following a purported court order by the Federal High Court stopping his swearing in.

Although Lawan did not give reason for deciding to swear in Odey, New Telegraph, however, learnt that the Senate was not served with court judgement on Tuesday, instead, the President of the Senate acted on information that filtered that there was a court decision on the matter, restraining his swearing in.

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’. A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham […]
Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withdrawing licenses of 10 Marginal Oil Field operators. The judge vacated the order Friday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), […]
News Top Stories

Recess: Reps not totally shut down –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…says oversight function still ongoing   The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess.   According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]

