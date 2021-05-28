Lawan tasks ECOWAS Parliament on eliminating terrorism

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, charged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament to urgently seek ways of addressing the prevalence of terrorism and irregular migration affecting member states. This was as Lawan bemoaned the spate of insecurity and cross-border crimes such as banditry and kidnapping, which, according to him, are severe threats to the stability and economic progress of most countries within the West African sub-region. He gave the charge while delivering a speech at the 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament. Lawan identified insurgency, drug trafficking and ceaseless ethno-religious struggles as problems that continued to interfere with the freedom of citizens to move between member nations as guaranteed under the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons and goods.
