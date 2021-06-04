News

Lawan tasks media on agenda setting

Author Onwuka Nzeshi

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked the media to set an appropriate agenda for good governance, socio-economic development and advancement of democracy in Nigeria. Lawan threw the challenge yesterday in a speech he delivered at the 10th Anniversary Awards organised by the Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja.

He argued that in this age of information, the media plays a crucial role in remodelling of public opinions and creating national unity in any country. Lawan, who acknowledged that Nigeria was going through tough times, lamented that the situation has been compounded by wrong narratives woven around ethnic, religious, cultural and geographical diversities. He described these narratives as fake and not in line with the visions of the founding fathers of the country. “Our founding fathers were first to acknowledge our diversity.

But they were also convinced that by standing in brotherhood, each generation can hand over to the next a banner without stains in the long race to building the great nation that they believed Nigeria is destined to be. “I still fervently believe in that destiny.

In spite of the current clouds under which we are sailing, I urge every Nigerian to hold on to that faith. It is against this backdrop that I will challenge the media to reaffirm their faith in Nigeria and rededicate themselves to their role as the fourth estate of the realm. “That role asks them not just to produce the first draft of a grim history, but to set the agenda for a bright tomorrow for their country. That role requires them to responsibly moderate public conversation and debate, douse tension, resolve disputes, including by providing context for issues and help in stabilizing the polity,” he said. He charged the Nigerian media not to fuel the crisis plaguing the nation, but to always seek to help the nation turn its crises into wheels of progress.

