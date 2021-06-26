News

Lawan throws weight behind Ekiti Medical Science varsity

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that he will ensure that the proposed Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti, is actualised. Lawan made the promise while hosting community leaders from Iyin-Ekiti led by HRM, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, who was in Abuja to contribute to the deliberations at the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, on a Bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences, Iyin.

The assurance came 24 hours after the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, lobbied the Senate for the actualisation of the varsity and 48 hours after the same delegation met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja The team was accompanied by the sponsor of the bill and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele. Oba Ajakaiye conveyed the appreciation of the Iyin-Ekiti community for progression of the bill thus far while also soliciting for his support for its final passage. Lawan, while welcoming the team, emphatically stated that the 9th Senate was one, united and indivisible Assembly.

He specifically congratulated Oba Ajakaiye and the entire community for having such a son as Senator Bamidele, whom he described as a ‘Pillar in the Senate’ He stated that since he met Senator Bamidele in the runup to his Senate Presidency bid in 2019, he had found in him a trustworthy and dependable ally whose calm demeanor brought stability to the Senate.

The President of the Senate promised to do everything needed to ensure the passage and thorough implementation of the Bill, describing the Bill as timely, progressive and duly sponsored by a ‘respected colleague’ and ‘trusted brother. Oba Ajakaiye, on behalf of the team, thanked Lawan for his words of assurance and promised to convey the same to his people at home.

The monarch also briefed Lawan on some of the community development activities and plans within his kingdom, including security, agriculture and infrastructural development. He expressed the desire by the community to work much more closely with the President of the Senate as a frontline leader, who can add value to the community.

