Lawan to IMF: Nigeria on path of growth, despite challenges

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Nigeria was on the path of economic growth, the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country notwithstanding. Lawan expressed this optimism during the Nigeria/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article lV Consultation virtual exercise, saying that the exercise was a “veritable platform to share our experiences on steering our economy on the path of growth, despite challenges.”

Lawan catalogued efforts being made by the Nigerian government at promoting economic growth and reducing poverty in the country. He told the participants at the virtual exercise that Nigeria had to confront the challenge of limited resources, not just because of unpredictable revenue from Oil, but also because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The problems have made us improve our efforts in the prudent management of resources, and in transparency and accountability. Our focus has been on sustaining investments in infrastructure and utilities, trusting in their capacities to stimulate economic activities, enhance growth, and thereafter improve the people’s standard of living. “Government has continued with its anti-corruption crusade, aside a pledge to ensure discipline in the public expenditure process. Our recent experiences call for further caution in the management of resources, just as it has been another reminder of the need to increase the drive for diversification.

“Beyond Oil, greater regard is now being paid to the steel, the mining and the agriculture sectors. The potentials in these sectors are significant for revenue generation, and for job cre-tion. They are additionally valuable in the bid to engage critical sections of the population, especially the youth,” Lawan said. The President of the Senate said that the youth question had lately been at the centre of national conversation, flowing from the #EndSARS protests.

His words: “We believe that the recent crisis we had in the form of youth protest has also given us an additional idea of how much we need to pay attention to the needs of the youth in the country. “Government has ended SARS, and now taking steps towards improving social and economic needs of youths. One of such is the re-launch/flag off of the National Young Farmers Scheme (NYFS), by the President on 9th November 2020.

“Our youths have become much more involved, and require greater recognition, in terms of social and economic engagement. The government has been additionally charged to continue with policies that seek to integrate them into the scheme of things.

