Lawan urges Christians to emulate Christ in love, peace, hope

In his goodwill message, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has enjoined Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in spreading the messages of love, peace and hope by personal example.

He promised that the National Assembly would continue to promote good governance so that the country could overcome her development challenges and stand firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

The lawmaker posited that the Ninth National Assembly had been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

The statement, signed by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Lawan said: “I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation.

Gbajabiamila rejoices with Christians, calls for national prayers

Philip Nyam

ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila in a message rejoiced with Christians even as he said that the birth of Jesus Christ is a period for sober reflection and re-dedication to His teachings and ways.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Speaker Gbajabiamila enjoined the Christian faithful and other Nigerians to use the period to pray for peaceful and successful general elections in 2023.

He said as the country was getting ready for the general elections, it was imperative for Nigerians to eschew any form of violence and acts that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The Speaker equally urged Nigerians to cooperate with all the relevant government agencies and officials before, during, and after the elections.

Sanwo – Olu preaches peace, harmony

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially Lagosians to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate Christmas.

He also appealed to Lagosians to celebrate the season of the birth of Jesus Christ, with moderation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Christmas message while speaking to journalists in Lagos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to residents of the State in the years ahead.

The Governor implored Lagosians to protect and use infrastructure provided by the government very well so that incoming generations can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said: “This is another opportunity to say compliment of the season and to wish all the residents and people of Lagos State a Merry Christmas, a very peaceful holiday season and a prosperous New Year in advance.

“2022 has been a year of several things for us but it has been a year of prosperity for Lagos; a year in which we have broken all barriers that hinder us before now and you can see purposeful development. You can see that our THEMES agenda this year has touched all of our pillars and I cannot begin to role them out here today.

“I just want to assure our citizens that the government and the people of Lagos State will continue to be law-abiding. We will continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, and even as we go into this yuletide season let us celebrate with moderation and know that the season is for us also to reflect and ensure that as New Year comes in, it is for bigger and greater things to happen.”

Pray for good leaders to emerge as President, Governors in 2023- CAN

Daniel Atori

MINNA

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called on the faithful to use their God given intelligence to elect leaders who have the capacity, credibility and good character in the forthcoming general elections even as he urges Nigerians to remain hopeful because “the birth of Christ heralds good tidings to all mankind.”

He added that, despite the security, economic and social challenges being experienced by the country and Niger State in particular there is so much to appreciate God for especially for the uninterrupted democracy since 1999.

He said: “I charge us to pray for the 2023 general elections and ask God to give us leaders, especially the President and Governor after His own heart.

“Let us trust God in our prayers to aspire for a better nation and a better future for us and for the next generation to work to change the current narrative and status quo in our nation polity.

“As we approach the 2023 general election, let us see this time and be reminded that it is another golden opportunity being afforded us by God and do our due diligence in making sure that we use our God given intelligence to select leaders who have the capacity, credibility, good character to create an enabling environment for all Nigerians to thrive, live in dignity and in peace and in God given freedom”.

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese also implored leaders of churches to encourage their members to collect their PVC and not be discouraged by the “wait time” that may be required. We must go out to cast our votes on Election Day.

Ayade charges Christians on love, compassion

Clement James

CALABAR

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Christian Ita, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, said Christians should rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance as necessary ingredients for a peaceful coexistence.

He said: “Christmas underpins the redemptive role of Christ to mankind, just as it stresses the pivotal place of sacrifice, necessary for a peaceful and harmonious world. So, as Christians, we must remind ourselves that love is the first requirement for a better and peaceful world.”

Governor Ayade maintained that Nigeria was now at that bend when love was needed as a balm to heal and bind us as a people.

Adeleke charges rice distribution committee on fairness, non-partisanship

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, in his message apart from rejoicing with the residents, directed the various committees in charge of rice distribution to be fair and avoid partisan considerations.

He said: “As I rejoice with our people, I have directed the rice distribution committees in all the 332 wards to ensure equity and transparency. The members are drawn from all interest groups and the committee must ensure the materials get to the intended beneficiaries.”

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, who signed the message, said Governor Adeleke described Christmas as a moment which reflects the love of God for mankind even as he justified his rice distribution programme as necessary to cushion the effect of the hard time on the citizenry.

The Governor called for a renewed commitment to the service of humanity in line with the true teaching of Jesus Christ, adding that we must strive at all time for the progress of our society.

Wase, Elumelu call for prayers, unity

Philip Nyam

ABUJA

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Umar Muhammed Puma, in a message on behalf of Ahmed Idris Wase called on the Christian faithful to uphold the tenets of love, sacrifice and tolerance as symbolised by Jesus Christ.

Also, he enjoined Christians to use this special occasion to show love and kindness to one another.

He urged the Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration to pray to God to put an end to all the security and economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The deputy speaker further urged religious leaders to pray for the nation and its leaders , as we prepared for the 2023 general elections.

Also, the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Christmas to rekindle their trust in God and reinforce their love for one another in the renewed hope of a brighter future for the nation under a purposeful, caring and humane leadership in the coming year.

Ag. Corps Marshal reaffirms FRSC’s commitment towards zero crash

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu in a message enjoined motorists to duly observe all established traffic regulations during the celebrations.

Also, he reiterated his earlier calls for people to guide against bad driving habits that could compromise the safety of road users

He also expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for protecting Nigerians against various social and security challenges, saying the period of Christmas should be devoted to giving glory to God for His favours and asking Him for more, instead of laying emphasis on merriments alone.

Obi to Nigerians: Remain hopeful for better nation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as they prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

Obi in his message explained that celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, while urging Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said: “We, as humans should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strives to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Gani Adams harps on religious tolerance, amelioration of hardship

Chinyere Abiaziem

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on his own called on Nigerians irrespective of religious backgrounds and beliefs to shun hatred and division.

Adams made the call at the fifth edition of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land Christmas Carol tagged “His name shall be called Jesus”, adopted from Matthew 1 verse 21.

Most Senior Apostle Segun Samuel, Minister-in-charge of St. Saviours Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Alausa, Ikeja-Lagos, the word of life bearer, corroborated Adams’ call, saying there was “need to strengthen the cord of Nigeria’s unity” especially through the diversity of religious beliefs in the nation.

However, Adams, leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) noted that though the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, is majorly a traditional institution, but it also remained committed to the religious institution.

Adams in his address partly stated:”All my life,I don’t pretend to be who I am not.And that has really helped me to explore the spiritual world with knowledge in all the three prominent religions in Nigeria- Muslim, Christian and the traditional religions.

“For me,the three religions in Nigeria and several others as practized all over the world are for the growth of the soul and that of humanity.We don’t have to say this religion is more better than the other.

Be optimistic; renew faith in yourself – Jonathan

Success Nwogu

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called on Nigerians to be optimistic and have renewed faith in themselves and in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians at Christmas, by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the ex-President also called for love, unity and peace among Christians and others around the world.

Dr. Jonathan said: “Nigerians should approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country.”

“At Christmas, we celebrate love, hope and joy, which the birth of Jesus heralds to the world. As individuals and as a nation, we face different challenges. But we should not allow that to weaken our faith in God and our country, as well as imperil our shared promise of greatness and prosperity.”

PDP, Atiku greet Nigerians

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to strengthen their hope for a brighter future for the country.

In separate messages to Nigerians to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the party and its candidate told the people to be hopeful and not succumb to misery due to the hardship and agony they face under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba expressed sadness that millions of Nigerians could not afford the necessities to celebrate while many could not travel to meet with their loved ones due to economic hardship.

The party stated that those who traveled faced “harrowing life-discounting experiences, with several families stranded on the highways on account of dilapidated roads and worsening insecurity under the suffocating APC government.

