Lawan urges Nigerians to ensure peaceful polls

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

As Nigerians anxiously await tomorrow’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged citizens to conduct themselves peacefully during the exercise.

Lawan also urged them to turn up at their polling units on the appointed days to exercise their civic responsibility and democratic rights to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the state and federal levels. In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Lawan appealed to the people to eschew violence and instead make these elections a celebration of democracy in the country.

He cautioned them to always be mindful that Nigeria is the only country that they have and encouraged them to play their parts in sustaining its peace, unity and progress at all times. His words: “Nigerians are on the march again to another cycle of general elections, the seventh since 1999 when the Fourth Republic began.

As we go to our respective polling units to participate in the elections of a new President and Members of the 10th National Assembly on Saturday February 25, 2023; to be followed by the elections of state Governors and Members of State Houses of Assembly on Saturday March 11, 2023, I urge us all to be of good conduct and make the exercise peaceful.

“I call on all Nigerians who have registered and collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to go to their polling units on the appointed days to responsibly exercise their civic responsibility and democratic right to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the state and federal levels.

“The ninth National Assembly has done much to strengthen our electoral system by enacting the Electoral Act 2022 that has empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to better manage the electoral process. The Act has many innovations designed to make your votes count.

This has given Nigerians and our friends in the international community a great confidence that the 2023 polls will be the best that we have seen under our growing democracy.

However, to achieve this goal, we all need to play our parts in peaceful and responsible ways.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
