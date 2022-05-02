News

Lawan urges Nigerians to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

 

In a Sallah message signed by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, Lawan also urged Nigerians to engage in what is right and avoid whatever  is forbidden by their faith, and be good representatives of their faith.

He called on Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of self-restraint, sacrifice, charity and sharing with their neighbours and the needy, which the Holy Month teaches. Also, he promised that the National Assembly would continue to play its role in partnership with the executive, towards achieving the country’s national dreams and aspirations.”

 

He said: “Let’s continue to show these in our daily lives. We should also continue to pray for security and peace in our beloved country, Nigeria and in the world at large.

 

“As Nigerians, let us engage in what is right and avoid whatever is forbidden by our faith, and be good representatives of our faith. We should continue to abhor whatever threatens peace and embrace whatever strengthens the unity of our nation.

 

“The National Assembly will continue to play its role, in partnership with the executive, towards achieving our national dreams and aspirations,” Lawan says. The President of the Senate wished all Muslim faithful a happy Eidel- Fitr.

 

