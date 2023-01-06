News

Lawan urges Nigerians to support Armed Forces, other security outfits

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Friday, urged Nigerians to support the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies with their prayers
According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Lawan made the appeal after a special Jumma’at Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.
The President of the Senate represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion.
Lawan told reporters after the event: “This is a special prayer dedicated to the Armed Forces of our country.
“And you know the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other security agencies of this country are working so hard to ensure that the country is secured and is safe and they do that with commitment, patriotism and sense of responsibility and duty.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi abduction: Eight students, three teachers rescued – DHQ

Posted on Author Reporter

…as state orders the closure of schools in remote areas Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have rescued a total of eight students, and three teachers abducted from the Federal Government College (FGC),  Birnin Yawuri in Kebbi State last week. Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier […]
News

Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat […]
News

Buhari, IBB mourn as ex-Finance Minister, Okongwu, dies at 87

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), yesterday paid tribute to ex-Minister of Finance Prof. Chu Okongwu, who died in Enugu yesterday aged 87. In a statement issued by his spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari lamented the passing of the ex-broadcaster with the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, sub-editor, lecturer, University of Nigeria, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica