Lawan urges Nigerians to support Armed Forces, other security outfits

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Friday, urged Nigerians to support the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies with their prayers

According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Lawan made the appeal after a special Jumma’at Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The President of the Senate represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion.

Lawan told reporters after the event: “This is a special prayer dedicated to the Armed Forces of our country.

“And you know the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other security agencies of this country are working so hard to ensure that the country is secured and is safe and they do that with commitment, patriotism and sense of responsibility and duty.”

