Lawan urges Nigerians to support Armed Forces, other security

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged Nigerians to support the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies with their prayers According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to Lawan, said that he made the appeal after a special Jumma’at Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration. The President of the Senate represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion. Lawan told reporters after the event: “This is a special prayer dedicated to the Armed Forces of our country.

“And you know the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other security agencies of this country are working so hard to ensure that the country is secured and is safe and they do that with commitment, patriotism and sense of responsibility and duty. “It is our duty as citizens to always pray for them, to always give them the kind of support that they need and require.

“Those of us in government, and I’m here and speaking as a representative of Mr. President, we owe the country and the Armed Forces and other security agencies the obligation to ensure that we provide the kind of resources that they need to continue to provide security and safety in our country. “Even though resources may not be sufficient, we have to, at all times, prioritize funding and making provision of resources for the Armed Forces and other security agencies a top priority as a government and as a nation. “This, we will continue to do by the Grace of God. And for other citizens, we should continue to pray for our Armed Forces because they deserve every possible support.

