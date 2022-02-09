Lawan warns against hike in school fees in tertiary institutions

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday cautioned universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education against increasing school fees.

Lawan, who gave the warning during a meeting with heads of regulatory agencies in the education sector, said the intervention had become necessary to check the rising tension over an alleged hike in registration fees in some tertiary institutions.

In attendance at the meeting were the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed; Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education(NCCE), Professor Paulinus Chijoke Okwelle; and Hajia Bilkisu Salihijo Ahmad, representing the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The Senate President told his guests that he convened the meeting as a follow-up to an earlier engagement which he had last week with the Coalition of Northern Groups – Students’ Wing which brought a complaint of a plan by some tertiary institutions to hike registration fees.

