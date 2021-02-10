Lawan: We must unite against criminality, divisive forces

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged Nigerian leaders to unite against criminality being perpetrated in the country by terrorists. He also charged them to resist the antics of divisive elements bent on instigating inter-ethnic tensions in Nigeria.

Lawan, who made this call in a speech he delivered during plenary, stated that insecurity posed by the terrorists had become a serious threat to the country and must be tackled via collaborative efforts of the Legislature and Executive.

He appealed to Nigerians for calm in view of the recent inter-tribal agitations and conflicts in some states in the South-West part of the country, describing the development as worrisome and one that required the immediate intervention of political leaders. “Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and militancy remain serious threats to a secured and safe Nigeria,”

he said. “Distinguished colleagues, the very recent emergence of inter-ethnic and inter–tribal conflicts in some parts of our country is worrisome.

The Senate calls for calm. The situation also calls for leadership at all levels of government. Leaders must unite to fight and defeat criminality in the country. Leaders must also unite to fight any divisive and centrifugal sentiments and tendencies.”

Lawan further emphasised the need for legislative interventions to douse the heightening inter-ethnic tension in the country, saying that the National Assembly would collaborate with all tiers of government towards finding a lasting solution to the problem.

His words: “Political leaders are problem-solvers. As parliamentarians, we should search for possible legislations to address the issues that tend to create tensions amongst our people. We are going to consult and partner with all arms and tiers of governments, in our quest to finding lasting solutions to these ugly developments.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to ensure the responsible use of various social media platforms in a way that would foster unity and discourage strife and conflict.

