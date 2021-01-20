News

Lawan: We’re reversing insecurity, working on economy to make it better

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the spate of insecurity in parts of the country was being reversed by improved efforts of the nation’s armed forces. This was as Lawan expressed optimism that the country would soon come out of her current recession, following the implementation of the 2020 capital budget that had been extended to the end of March.
The Senate president spoke in Abuja when he received a delegation from Adamawa State, who paid a visit to the National Assembly for converting the Modibbo Adama University, Yola, into a conventional university that could run medical programmes alongside social and management sciences. The delegation was led by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Abdullahi Lima Tukur. In his welcome address, Lawan said the conversion of the university was the outcome of collaborative efforts between the legislature and the executive arms of government.

